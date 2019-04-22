Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
22 april, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman living near St. Anthony's shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
2
Police officers surround the car of Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine in Busabala. Bobi Wine was detained on his way to a press conference to announce the cancellation of his show.
3
U.S. first lady Melania Trump high fives a child at the hopscotch station during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
4
Worshipers pray during a priestly blessing on the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG