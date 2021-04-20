Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Cypriot marine ecologist Louis Hadjioannou dives to photograph the coral as he monitors the impact of climate change in the crystal clear waters of Glyko Nero in Ayia Napa, off the island&#39;s southeastern shore, Cyprus.
Villagers participate in a religious procession during the traditional Gohain Uliuwa Mela in Mayong village, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of Gauhati, India.
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain.
A Muslim devotee walks inside the Jamia Masjid mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, India.
