Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
20 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Cypriot marine ecologist Louis Hadjioannou dives to photograph the coral as he monitors the impact of climate change in the crystal clear waters of Glyko Nero in Ayia Napa, off the island's southeastern shore, Cyprus.
2
Villagers participate in a religious procession during the traditional Gohain Uliuwa Mela in Mayong village, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of Gauhati, India.
3
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain.
4
A Muslim devotee walks inside the Jamia Masjid mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, India.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG