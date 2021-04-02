Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
02 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a local clinic of cardiac surgery in the city of Blagoveshchensk, Russia.
2
A Buddhist monk receives a dose of China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand.
3
A Palestinian protester raises a national flag as a member of the Israeli forces points his gun, amid smoke from tear gas, during a demonstration against the establishment of Israeli outposts on their lands, in Beit Dajan, in the occupied West Bank.
4
Kashmiri villagers throw stones and bricks at a police vehicle during a protest near the site of a gunbattle in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG