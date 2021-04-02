Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a local clinic of cardiac surgery in the city of Blagoveshchensk, Russia.
2 A Buddhist monk receives a dose of China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand.
3 A Palestinian protester raises a national flag as a member of the Israeli forces points his gun, amid smoke from tear gas, during a demonstration against the establishment of Israeli outposts on their lands, in Beit Dajan, in the occupied West Bank.
4 Kashmiri villagers throw stones and bricks at a police vehicle during a protest near the site of a gunbattle in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.

