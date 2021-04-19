Linkovi
19 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captured this shot as it hovered over the Martian surface during the first instance of powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)
A Munduruku Indigenous woman and child from Alto Tapajos in the Brazilian state of Para attend a show of support for a government decree legalizing mining on Indigenous land outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia.
Ankara's Metropolitan Municipality uses graffiti to dedicate healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the City Hospital region of Ankara, Turkey.
A child sits in a bus during the handover of orphaned children, whose parents were suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group, to a Russian delegation by Syrian Kurdish officials, at the headquarters of the department for foreign affairs of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli, April 18, 2021.
