A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captured this shot as it hovered over the Martian surface during the first instance of powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)
2 A Munduruku Indigenous woman and child from Alto Tapajos in the Brazilian state of Para attend a show of support for a government decree legalizing mining on Indigenous land outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia.
3 Ankara's Metropolitan Municipality uses graffiti to dedicate healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the City Hospital region of Ankara, Turkey.
4 A child sits in a bus during the handover of orphaned children, whose parents were suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group, to a Russian delegation by Syrian Kurdish officials, at the headquarters of the department for foreign affairs of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli, April 18, 2021.

