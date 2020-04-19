Linkovi

1 A deserted 42nd Street is seen in midtown New York during the coronavirus epidemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo extended New York's shutdown until May 15. 
2 People attend evening prayers while maintaining social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan.
3 A flash of lightning lights up a raincloud hovering over a township in Dharmsala, India.
4 Believers wearing protective face masks attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Kazan Cathedral amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Stavropol, Russia.

