Fotografije dana
19 april, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A deserted 42nd Street is seen in midtown New York during the coronavirus epidemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo extended New York's shutdown until May 15.
2
People attend evening prayers while maintaining social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan.
3
A flash of lightning lights up a raincloud hovering over a township in Dharmsala, India.
4
Believers wearing protective face masks attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Kazan Cathedral amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Stavropol, Russia.
Fotografije dana
