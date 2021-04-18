Linkovi
18 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a candle during a memorial service in Berlin, in remembrance of the country's COVID-19 dead.
2
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a banned Islamist party, block a road and shout slogans protesting the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan.
3
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin of her late husband Prince Philip, in a car as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during his funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, April 17, 2021.
4
Pall bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St. George's Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, April 17, 2021.
