A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Dressed as superheroes, Jo Proudlove and daughter Eve, 9, follow the daily online "PE with Joe" Joe Wickes' exercise class on "Fancy dress Friday," at home in London, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues.
2 This aerial picture shows workers unloading watermelons from boats in Burigonga river during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventative measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
3 NASA astronaut Jessica Meir rests after landing in a remote area outside of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Two NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut returned from the International Space Station to find the planet transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.
4 A worker at the Manuel Belgrano public hospital stretches outside the public hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

