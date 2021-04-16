Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Isabella Disley and her dog Coco wait next to a portrait of Prince Philip, which adorns a window of a department store in Windsor, England.
2 Muslims take part in Friday prayer as part of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the street in front of a mosque amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
3 Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, checks the teeth of "Dentosaurus" during a visit to the Thornliebank Dental Care centre in Glasgow, as she campaigns ahead of the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary Election.
4 A municipal worker uses a net to pick out garbage from a canal in Bangkok.

