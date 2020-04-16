Linkovi
16 april, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A child sits on a couch found in a street, ravaged by pro-government forces airstrikes, in the town of Ariha in the southern countryside of the Idlib province, Syria.
2
A Somali woman sells fruits to a customer standing at a social distancing signage at the market center in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia.
3
Palestinian children pose with masks made of cabbage in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip amid the coronavirus pandemic.
4
A member of a privately-funded NGO fumigates and disinfects the streets and the stalls at Parklands City Park Market in Kenya to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, April 15, 2020.
Fotografije dana
