A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A child sits on a couch found in a street, ravaged by pro-government forces airstrikes, in the town of Ariha in the southern countryside of the Idlib province, Syria.
A Somali woman sells fruits to a customer standing at a social distancing signage at the market center in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Palestinian children pose with masks made of cabbage in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A member of a privately-funded NGO fumigates and disinfects&nbsp;the streets and the stalls at Parklands City Park Market in Kenya to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, April 15, 2020.
