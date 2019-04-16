Linkovi
Crvene ruže za remek-delo francuske gotike
16 april, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Roses have been laid near Notre Dame Cathedral a day after a fire devastated the cathedral in central Paris, April 16, 2019.
2
A vintage picture of Notre-Dame-de-Paris cathedral is displayed outside the Cathedral a day after a fire devastated the 12th-century landmark in central Paris, France.
3
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019.
4
Performers demonstrate at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain.
Crvene ruže za remek-delo francuske gotike
