Crvene ruže za remek-delo francuske gotike

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Roses have been laid near Notre Dame Cathedral a day after a fire devastated the cathedral in central Paris, April 16, 2019.
A vintage picture of Notre-Dame-de-Paris cathedral is displayed outside the Cathedral a day after a fire devastated the 12th-century landmark in central Paris, France.
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019.
Performers demonstrate at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain.
