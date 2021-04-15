Linkovi
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
15 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A protester, bottom, and riot policeman react after catching fire from a gasoline bomb during a protest in the the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece.
2
Patients suffering from the COVID-19 get treatment in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India.
3
Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries before he leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chugur.
4
Habiba, a gravel crusher who thinks she is between 50 and 60 years old, sifts with an improvised sieve to separate gravel from sand near the Cite International des Affaires in N'Djamena, Chad.
Fotografije dana
