A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A red panda is pictured in cherry blossom at Manor Wildlife Park in St. Florence, Wales, Britain.
2 A man relaxes on a bench in London, next to a sculpture of Paddington Bear, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
3 Dancers of the Palestinian Jafra Dabke Team perform a traditional dabke dance during a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the village of Tarqumia northwest of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
4 99-year-old former Brazilian WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he was discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia, April 14, 2020, after being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

