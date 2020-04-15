Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
15 april, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A red panda is pictured in cherry blossom at Manor Wildlife Park in St. Florence, Wales, Britain.
2
A man relaxes on a bench in London, next to a sculpture of Paddington Bear, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
3
Dancers of the Palestinian Jafra Dabke Team perform a traditional dabke dance during a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the village of Tarqumia northwest of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
4
99-year-old former Brazilian WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he was discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia, April 14, 2020, after being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG