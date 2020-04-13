Linkovi

Fotografije dana

1 A flower shop employee cuts up unsold flowers in St. Petersburg, Russia.
2 Destroyed homes are seen following a tornado in Moss, Mississippi. Severe weather swept across the South, killing multiple people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains.
3 Guinness world record holder of the world's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge (L), greets a police officer as she appeals citizens to stay inside their homes during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Nagpure, India.
4 Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus disease, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain.

