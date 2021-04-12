Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People carry shopping bags while others queue to enter a store on Oxford Street in London. Millions of people will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map.
An official uses a telescope to perform &quot;rukyah&quot;, the sighting of the new moon for the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Women wearing burqas queue to collect financial assistance through the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program for families in need, ahead of the Holy month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Police officers take cover as they clash with protesters after an officer shot and killed a black man in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 11,2021.
