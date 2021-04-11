Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Demonstrators hold a banner with the symbolic three-finger salute and names of those who were killed during anti-coup protests in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar.
2 Jordan's King Abdullah II and members of the royal family including former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza pray at tombs of royalty in the Raghdan Palace in Amman, Jordan. (Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout)
3 Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine. April 10, 2021.
4 People look at flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, to pay tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II. 

