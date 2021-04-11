Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
11 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Demonstrators hold a banner with the symbolic three-finger salute and names of those who were killed during anti-coup protests in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar.
2
Jordan's King Abdullah II and members of the royal family including former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza pray at tombs of royalty in the Raghdan Palace in Amman, Jordan. (Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout)
3
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine. April 10, 2021.
4
People look at flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, to pay tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG