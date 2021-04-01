Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A nurse comforts a seven-month-old baby after an operation at the Salesi Hospital in Ancona, Italy. The baby&#39;s parents are not able to visit him&nbsp;due to COVID-19 restirictions. (Ospedali Riuniti Marche/Handout)
1 A nurse comforts a seven-month-old baby after an operation at the Salesi Hospital in Ancona, Italy. The baby's parents are not able to visit him due to COVID-19 restirictions. (Ospedali Riuniti Marche/Handout)
Worshipers take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City.
2 Worshipers take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.
Anti-coup protesters burn constitution books at Tarmwe township in Yangon, Myanmar. Opponents of military government declared the country&rsquo;s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter in a major political challenge to the ruling junta.
3 Anti-coup protesters burn constitution books at Tarmwe township in Yangon, Myanmar. Opponents of military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter in a major political challenge to the ruling junta.
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the appointment of a rector by President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey.
4 Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the appointment of a rector by President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG