U jeku uragana Irma

Irma je poplavila velike delove Floride, treću po veličini državu SAD. Međutim, prema prvim procenama šteta je manja nego što su metereolozi predviđali.
Floodwaters surround a mailbox in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida, Sept. 11, 2017.
Debris lines a street in Naples, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Sept. 11, 2017. Florida Gov. Rick Scott said there&#39;s damage across the state caused by Hurricane Irma and it&#39;s still too dangerous for residents to go outside or return from evacuation.
Vehicles are surrounded by water after Hurricane Irma passed through Naples, Florida, Sept. 10, 2017.
Local residents wait for the reopening of the Florida Keys road&nbsp;in Homestead after Hurricane Irma strikes Florida, Sept. 11, 2017.
