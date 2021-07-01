Više od 100 mrtvih u vrelom talasu na severozapadu američkog kontinenta

Više od 100 smrti na severozapadu Severne Amerike povezano je sa vrelim talasom, saopštili su zvaničnici američkih država Oregon i Vašington i kanadske Britanske Kolumbije.

Nadležni u Oregonu naveli su da su najmanje 63 osobe u državi umrle zbog visokih temperatura.

Portland i Sijetl su zabeležili do sada neviđene temperature od čak 46 stepeni Celzijusa.

U Vankuveru, Kanadi, policija je saopštila da je registrovano bar 65 iznenadnih smrti od petka. Vlasti upozoravaju da bi broj mrtvih mogao da bude i veći.

U Lajtonu, Britanskoj Kolumbiji zabeležena je najveća temperatura ikada izmerena u Kanadi 47,9 stepeni Celzijusa.

Though temperatures in larger coastal cities had cooled Wednesday, residents inland were seeing less of a decline.

The U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization said the extreme heat was caused by "an atmospheric blocking pattern," which had led to a "heat dome" — a large area of high pressure trapped by low pressure on either side. The organization had said the temperatures would likely peak early this week on the coast and by the middle of the week in the interior of British Columbia. Afterward, the baking heat was expected to move east toward Alberta.

By late Wednesday afternoon, Vancouver, B.C., was at a much cooler 24 C.

As extreme temperatures have increased fears of wildfires this week, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that western U.S. states suffering from drought will receive more help from the federal government.

This article contains information from The Associated Press.