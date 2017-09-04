Linkovi

Jezici
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
The galaxy named MCG+01-38-005 (the lower, blue-tinted one) is a special kind of megamaser and its active galactic nucleus pumps out huge amounts of energy, which stimulates clouds of surrounding water.
1

The galaxy named MCG+01-38-005 (the lower, blue-tinted one) is a special kind of megamaser and its active galactic nucleus pumps out huge amounts of energy, which stimulates clouds of surrounding water.

Craig Bolleson hugs his friend in his burned out home in the Sunland-Tujunga section of Los Angeles, California. Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat.
2

Craig Bolleson hugs his friend in his burned out home in the Sunland-Tujunga section of Los Angeles, California. Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat.

A woman cools off in a swimming pool during the last rays of sunlight in San Jose Villanueva, 25 km southwest of San Salvador, El Salvado, Sept. 3, 2017.
3

A woman cools off in a swimming pool during the last rays of sunlight in San Jose Villanueva, 25 km southwest of San Salvador, El Salvado, Sept. 3, 2017.

A Nepalese girl dressed as living goddess Kumari waits for Kumari Puja at Hanuman Dhoka, Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu.
4

A Nepalese girl dressed as living goddess Kumari waits for Kumari Puja at Hanuman Dhoka, Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG