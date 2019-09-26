Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
26 septembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A frog is pictured on the leaf of a lotus after the rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal.
2
The Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Naezdnik burns in the harbor of Tromso, Norway.
3
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
4
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Elephants Without Borders founder Mike Chase are welcomed at a tree planting event with local schoolchildren, at the Chobe Tree Reserve, in Botswana.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG