Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A frog is pictured on the leaf of a lotus after the rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal.
The Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Naezdnik burns in the harbor of Tromso, Norway.
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry, right, and Elephants Without Borders founder Mike Chase are welcomed at a tree planting event with local schoolchildren, at the Chobe Tree Reserve, in Botswana.
