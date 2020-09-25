Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Angry restaurant and bar owners demonstrate in Marseille, southern France, to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections.
South Korean environmental activists wearing black cloth perform to represent the burning Earth during a protest marking a global climate action day in Seoul.
A man wearing a face mask takes selfies in front of a floral installation featuring a medical worker in the fight against the coronavirus disease, set up ahead of Chinese National Day on October 1, on Changan Avenue in Beijing, China.
Williams driver Nicholas Latifi is seen during a practice session for the upcoming Russian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia.
