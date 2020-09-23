Linkovi
Fotografije dana
23 septembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People wait for the casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington.
A child is seen at the new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
Maasai men of Matapato jostle as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage, in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya.
A vendor stands in a flooded flower market following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India.
