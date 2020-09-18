Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 This aerial photograph shows terraced rice fields in northern Vietnam's Mu Cang Chai district.
2 A mother carries her newborn baby towards a makeshift window for health workers to tend to, at the COVID-19 isolation area of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manila, Philippines.
3 Women stand next to glowing full moon installations at a park in Seoul, South Korea. The artificial full moons were installed to increase morale during COVID-19 and to celebrate the upcoming Chuseok holiday, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day.
4 Indian passengers queue up to test for COVID-19 at a facility erected at a railway station to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, India.

