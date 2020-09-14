Linkovi
Fotografije dana
14 septembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) falls while tearing a piece of of Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley's jersey who is being tackled by Washington Football Team strong safety Landon Collins (26) and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Maryland.
A worker paints circles for social distance at an entry gate of a school as preparation for reopening of educational institutions that were closed in March are finalized, in Lahore, Pakistan.
People walk along the Marine Lake at West Kirby, Britain.
Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disinfect their hands before entering their school in Barcelona, Spain.
Fotografije dana
