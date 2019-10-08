Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Police officers carry the coffins of the four victims of last week&#39;s knife attack during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Paris police headquarters. France&#39;s presidency said the victims will be posthumously given the country&#39;s highest award, the Legion of Honor.
1 Police officers carry the coffins of the four victims of last week's knife attack during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Paris police headquarters. France's presidency said the victims will be posthumously given the country's highest award, the Legion of Honor.
A woman walks under the trees with fall colored leaves in Moscow, Russia.
2 A woman walks under the trees with fall colored leaves in Moscow, Russia.
A brother and sister play at a recycling center in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3 A brother and sister play at a recycling center in Kabul, Afghanistan.
A police vehicle burns during a protest against Ecuador&#39;s President Lenin Moreno&#39;s austerity measures in Quito, Oct. 7, 2019.
4 A police vehicle burns during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Oct. 7, 2019.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG