1 Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh stand outside Beth Shalom Synagogue after attending the funeral service for Joyce Fienberg. Fienberg, 75, Melvin Wax, 87, and Irving Younger, 69, were laid to rest as part of a week-long series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue.