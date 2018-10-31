Linkovi
31 oktobar, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh stand outside Beth Shalom Synagogue after attending the funeral service for Joyce Fienberg. Fienberg, 75, Melvin Wax, 87, and Irving Younger, 69, were laid to rest as part of a week-long series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue.
A man pulls a boat through water hyacinth on Lake Victoria at Kichinjio Beach in Kisumu, Kenya.
Manful Bumroongton, front, and Thanat Chotrat, who are dressed in costumes for Halloween, take a blood test before donating blood at the Thai Red Cross in Bangkok, Thailand.
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala — part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States — carries his daughter Belinda Izabel on his shoulders as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2018.
