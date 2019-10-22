Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Residents and firefighters carry a Black Nazarene statue from a burning house after a fire broke out an informal settlement in Manila, Philippines.
2 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec. Trudeau's Liberals held onto power after a closely fought election but were reduced to a minority government that will need the support in Parliament of a smaller left-leaning party.
3 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shouts "banzai", as he cheers for Emperor Naruhito (top L) and Empress Masako at a ceremony to proclaim the emperor's enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
4 A woman walks past tractors as farmers protest against the government's agricultural policy including plans to phase out glyphosate pesticides and to implement more animal protection, during a demonstration in Bonn, western Germany.

