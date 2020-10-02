Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 People walk past a screen showing the news report that President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, in Tokyo.
2 Israeli security forces take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters at a weekly demonstration in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the occupied West Bank.
3 Firefighters work to put out flames burning grasslands near Altos, Paraguay.
4 A soldier places a handmade, wooden stick into the back of his uniform as he stands guard in El Cinchado, Guatemala, on the border with Honduras. Guatemala vowed to detain and return members of a caravan of about 2,000 migrants hoping to reach the U.S.

