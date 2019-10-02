Linkovi
Fotografije dana
02 oktobar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This U.S. Air Force handout photo shows an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launching during an operational test at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Time, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
Hatice Cengiz, center, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi, accompanied by his colleagues and friends including
The Washington Post
owner Jeff Bezos, unveil a plaque, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.
Anti-government protesters set a fire and block roads in Baghdad, Iraq.
A woman migrant holds her baby, as she arrives at the port of Skala Sikamias, following a rescue operation by a Frontex patrol vessel, at the port of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
