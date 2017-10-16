A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pedestrians cross the Millennium Footbridge with the sky darkened over London caused by warm air and dust swept up by storm Ophelia. The sun shone red and the sky darkened to a foreboding orange and brown across parts of Britain, as a storm swept air and dust in from southern Europe. Social media users shared pictures of ominous-looking clouds blocking out the sun, prompting London's Science Museum to joke on Twitter: "It's not the apocalypse!"
Huge waves strike the harbor wall and lighthouse at Porthcawl, south Wales, as Storm Ophelia hits the UK and Ireland.
A passerby stumbles to the ground as she and opposition supporters, protesting over the upcoming elections, run for safety amid a cloud of tear gas fired by riot police in downtown Nairobi, Kenya.
A wild fire burnt a forest near Gondomar, Pontevedra, in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia.