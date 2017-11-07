Linkovi

Jezici
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes.
1

A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive in Seoul, South Korea.
2

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive in Seoul, South Korea.

Women in ethnic minority dress look at their smartphones as they stand on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump will visit China&#39;s capital on a on a three-day state visit beginning on Wednesday.
3

Women in ethnic minority dress look at their smartphones as they stand on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump will visit China's capital on a on a three-day state visit beginning on Wednesday.

Rohingya Muslim refugees who were entered Bangladesh by boat, walk towards refugee camps after landing in the Bangladeshi district of Teknaf.
4

Rohingya Muslim refugees who were entered Bangladesh by boat, walk towards refugee camps after landing in the Bangladeshi district of Teknaf.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG