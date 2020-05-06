Linkovi
06 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The nearly-full moon sets at dawn behind the Camden Hills in this view looking west across Penobscot Bay, near Camden, Maine.
2
Vendors sell watermelons at a fruit market in Peshawar, Pakistan.
3
Scarecrows dressed as doctors and a patient are seen in front of rainbow colored hay bales on a farm in Billinge in Billinge, Britain.
4
A displaced family of Tareq Abu Ziad, from the town of Ariha in the southern countryside of the Idlib province, Syria, break their fast for the sunset "iftar" meal, at their destroyed home during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
