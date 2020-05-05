Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Gledajte uživo
22:00 - 22:15
Uživo
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Otvoreni Studio
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
05 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba at empty Grand mosque, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
2
Migrant workers, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan due to a coronavirus lockdown, look out from a window of a train upon their arrival in their home state of eastern West Bengal, India.
3
A crow crosses an empty road in Frankfurt, Germany.
4
Mourners gather as grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), bury a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG