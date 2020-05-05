Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba at empty Grand mosque, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
2 Migrant workers, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan due to a coronavirus lockdown, look out from a window of a train upon their arrival in their home state of eastern West Bengal, India.
3 A crow crosses an empty road in Frankfurt, Germany.
4 Mourners gather as grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), bury a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia.

