04 maj, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A peacock displays his plumage as part of a courtship ritual to attract a mate, at a park in London, Britain.
Girls dressed in traditional costumes take part in the festivity of the Holy Cross to ask for a good rainy season in Panchimalco, El Salvador.
Relatives mourn as they watch the body of Umar Kumhar, a civilian who according to local media was killed during clashes with Indian security forces near the site of a gun battle, during his funeral at Pinjora village in Kashmir's Shopian district.
Venezuelan refugees board a Brazilian Air Force plane, heading to Manaus and Sao Paulo, at Boa Vista Airport, Brazil.
