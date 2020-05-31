Linkovi
Learning English
Fotografije dana
31 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Armenian priest enters the Nativity Grotto, thought to be the cave in which Jesus was born, during the first Sunday Mass at the Church of the Nativity after its reopening, as Palestinian authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem.
2
Doctors holding placards protest against the assault on a doctor at Nepal Medical College, Teaching Hospital during the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
3
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea.
4
An injured protester is attended to in Columbia, South Carolina, during a rally against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, May 30, 2020.
Fotografije dana
