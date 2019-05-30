Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
30 maj, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Taiwan's AH-64E Apache attack helicopter launches flares during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Taiwan.
2
South Korean soldiers show off their martial arts skills during a drill as part of the Ulchi Taeguk exercises in Goyang.
3
A man rests while reading the Koran at the Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Sana'a, Yemen.
4
Women carry water pitchers to their houses in the Thane district in Maharashtra, India.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG