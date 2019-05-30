Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Taiwan's AH-64E Apache attack helicopter launches flares during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Taiwan.
2 South Korean soldiers show off their martial arts skills during a drill as part of the Ulchi Taeguk exercises in Goyang.
3 A man rests while reading the Koran at the Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Sana'a, Yemen.
4 Women carry water pitchers to their houses in the Thane district in Maharashtra, India.

