VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Fotografije dana
03 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai.
2
Abbot Vincent Marville stands in the central aisle of the Basilica of Neuchatel, Switzerland, which displays the portraits of 400 parishioners unable to attend the Mass due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
3
A young Nepalese girl is sprayed with disinfectants as she arrives to get free food distributed by social workers during a lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Kathmandu.
4
A trader wades through a flooded street outside her premises after the River Nzoia burst its banks due to a backflow from Lake Victoria, in Nyadorera, Siaya County, Kenya, May 2, 2020.
