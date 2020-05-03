Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai.
2 Abbot Vincent Marville stands in the central aisle of the Basilica of Neuchatel, Switzerland, which displays the portraits of 400 parishioners unable to attend the Mass due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
3 A young Nepalese girl is sprayed with disinfectants as she arrives to get free food distributed by social workers during a lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Kathmandu.
4 A trader wades through a flooded street outside her premises after the River Nzoia burst its banks due to a backflow from Lake Victoria, in Nyadorera, Siaya County, Kenya, May 2, 2020.

