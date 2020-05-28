Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Nurses participate in a Zumba aerobic fitness program as a way of helping them to cope with working situations during the coronavirus outbreak within the Infectious Disease Unit grounds of the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.
Smoke rises over the Nissan factory as workers burn tires during a protest in Barcelona, Spain. Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. is closing its manufacturing plants in the northeastern Catalonia region, resulting in the loss of some 3,000 direct jobs.
A person dressed as the mascot of Tokyo Tower wears a face shield while waiting to greet patrons at the entrance of the 332.9 meter (1,092 foot) high tower, as the city&#39;s landmark reopened following coronavirus lockdown.
Demonstrators confront riot police as they try to cross barricades on a road leading to the UNESCO Palace where Lebanon&#39;s parliament is holding a legislative session, during a protest against a controversial amnesty draft law, in Beirut, Lebanon.
