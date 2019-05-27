Linkovi
27 maj, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Carla Martinez comforts her cousin Ceaser Martinez as he weeps over his brother's grave on Memorial Day at the Veterans National Cemetery in Los Angeles. Rodrigo Matinez was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.
2
A large crowd passes a pedestrian crossing as a commuter train travels overhead in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, Japan.
3
Corgi dogs race during the Southern California "Corgi Nationals" championship at the Santa Anita Horse Racetrack in Arcadia, California, May 26 2019.
4
People walk through soap bubbles in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London.
Fotografije dana
