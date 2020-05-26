Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Police trainees join in a simulation exercise for proper social distancing at the LRT-2 train station in Manila, Philippines, in preparation for the possible resumption of public transportation as the community lockdown might be more relaxed next week.
2 A couple wearing costumes poses for a photographer underneath the shade of a tree in Beijing.
3 Relatives are seen during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil.
4 Medical workers bump elbows in greeting as they arrive before the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, which opened to in-person activity for the first time in two months, at Wall Street in New York City.

