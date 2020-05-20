Linkovi
20 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People stand in a queue to receive food aid amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa.
2
A woman covers her children with a shawl to protect them from the sun as she waits with other migrant workers and families for a train going to their home towns after the government eased a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India.
3
A woman use a kayak to assess the damage at homes in her neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Michigan. Rapidly rising water has overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people from flooded communities in central Michigan. (Credit: Midland Daily News)
4
Passengers wearing face masks stand in close proximity as they ride a canal boat during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fotografije dana
