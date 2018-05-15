Linkovi
VOA Serbian TV
Fotografije dana
15 maj, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The mother of a Leila al-Ghandour (C), a Palestinian baby of 8 months who according to Gaza's health ministry died of tear gas inhalation during clashes in East Gaza the previous day, holds her at the morgue of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians during clashes and protests along the Gaza border against the U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, top center, leaves the room as Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour, right, prepares to address a Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza, at United Nations headquarters in New York.
Adrianna Valoy, mother of slain New York Police Detective Milsotis Familia, hugs President Donald Trump as he speaks during the 37th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Novice monks enjoy a ride at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea.
