Fotografije dana
13 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man walks past a wall picture on the side of a building in London, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
2
An Afghan nurse attends to newborn children who lost their mothers in an attack at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Gunmen burst into the hospital’s maternity ward and started shooting. The attack killed 24 people, including two newborns and at least six babies lost their mothers.
3
A car drives along a road as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany.
4
A seller of religious figurines waits for customers at her stall wearing a face mask during the 103rd anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal.
Fotografije dana
