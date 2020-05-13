Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man walks past a wall picture on the side of a building in London, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
1 A man walks past a wall picture on the side of a building in London, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
An Afghan nurse attends to newborn children who lost their mothers in an attack at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Gunmen burst into the hospital&rsquo;s maternity ward and started shooting. The attack killed 24 people, including two newborns and at least six babies lost their mothers.
2 An Afghan nurse attends to newborn children who lost their mothers in an attack at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Gunmen burst into the hospital’s maternity ward and started shooting. The attack killed 24 people, including two newborns and at least six babies lost their mothers.
A car drives along a road as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany.
3 A car drives along a road as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany.
A seller of religious figurines waits for customers at her stall wearing a face mask during the 103rd anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal.
4 A seller of religious figurines waits for customers at her stall wearing a face mask during the 103rd anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG