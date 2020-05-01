Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A security guard stands watch as people line up while ensuring social distancing, to enter the Forbidden City, the former palace of China&#39;s emperors, in Beijing. The area was reopened three months after it closed due to the coronavirus crisis.
1 A security guard stands watch as people line up while ensuring social distancing, to enter the Forbidden City, the former palace of China's emperors, in Beijing. The area was reopened three months after it closed due to the coronavirus crisis.
Labour union workers maintain social distancing as they carry placards during a May Day rally in Karachi, Pakistan.
2 Labour union workers maintain social distancing as they carry placards during a May Day rally in Karachi, Pakistan.
A man wears a face covering to protect against the coronavirus disease as he lines up for filing forms to request three months of financial aid from the government in front of the Finance Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand.
3 A man wears a face covering to protect against the coronavirus disease as he lines up for filing forms to request three months of financial aid from the government in front of the Finance Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand.
People who arrived from neighboring Madhya Pradesh state stretch their hands out to receive a banana each before boarding a bus to be transported back to their native homes in Uttar Pradesh state in Prayagraj, India.
4 People who arrived from neighboring Madhya Pradesh state stretch their hands out to receive a banana each before boarding a bus to be transported back to their native homes in Uttar Pradesh state in Prayagraj, India.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG