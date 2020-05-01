Linkovi
01 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A security guard stands watch as people line up while ensuring social distancing, to enter the Forbidden City, the former palace of China's emperors, in Beijing. The area was reopened three months after it closed due to the coronavirus crisis.
2
Labour union workers maintain social distancing as they carry placards during a May Day rally in Karachi, Pakistan.
3
A man wears a face covering to protect against the coronavirus disease as he lines up for filing forms to request three months of financial aid from the government in front of the Finance Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand.
4
People who arrived from neighboring Madhya Pradesh state stretch their hands out to receive a banana each before boarding a bus to be transported back to their native homes in Uttar Pradesh state in Prayagraj, India.
Fotografije dana
