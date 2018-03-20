Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Philippine troops fire cannons to give President Rodrigo Duterte a 21-gun salute during the 121st anniversary celebration of the Philippine Army, in Taguig city, east of Manila.
A Nepalese boy jumps from a tree in Kathmandu.
Syrian children, evacuated from rebel-held areas in the Eastern Ghouta, are seen playing at a shelter in the government-controlled Adra district, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.
A model displays a creation by Ohalu Ando of Japan during the 2018 Autumn/Winter Collection at the Tokyo Fashion Week.
