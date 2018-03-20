Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
20 mart, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
Philippine troops fire cannons to give President Rodrigo Duterte a 21-gun salute during the 121st anniversary celebration of the Philippine Army, in Taguig city, east of Manila.
2
A Nepalese boy jumps from a tree in Kathmandu.
3
Syrian children, evacuated from rebel-held areas in the Eastern Ghouta, are seen playing at a shelter in the government-controlled Adra district, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.
4
A model displays a creation by Ohalu Ando of Japan during the 2018 Autumn/Winter Collection at the Tokyo Fashion Week.
Učitajte još
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG