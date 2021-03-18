Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
18 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A sculpture by artist Jacques Tilly with the slogan '11 years of relentless investigation of the abuse cases!' is seen in front of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, as a long-awaited report was published on alleged sexual violence in Germany's to
2
A man reads a newspaper with a headline announcing the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam.
3
Prague Emergency Medical Services transport patients in a special ambulance truck from an overflowing hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic.
4
A local resident stands on the roof of a wooden building while removing snow, which falls down on pigs in a courtyard in the village of Bobrovka in Omsk Region, Russia.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG