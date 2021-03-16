Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A view shows flowering of peach trees in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain.
Protesters take cover behind homemade shields as they confront the police during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.
Children help a woman to extract juice from sugarcane to sell by a roadside on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India.
A Syrian boy who sells flowers on the street watches protesters burn tires to block a main road during a protest against the increase in prices of consumer goods and the crash of the local currency, in Beirut, Lebanon.
