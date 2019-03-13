Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A Buddhist delegate appears amongst other delegates as they stand during the national anthem at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
2 Brexit campaigner and Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage holds a Union Jack flag during a debate on Brexit after the vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
3 Relatives react at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia.
4 Activist from NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) Thais Ferreira da Silva, representing the late activist and councilwoman Marielle Franco, performs in front of an empty jail to mark the first year of Franco's murder, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

