Dan posle napada na londonski most

Londonska policija sprovela je niz pretresa u vezi sa istragom napad u subou, u kojem je ubijeno sedam , a više od 50 osoba ranjeno.
Armed police officers stand near the site where attackers crashed their van after running over pedestrians on London Bridge, next to Borough Market in central London, June 5, 2017.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, right, speaks during a media conference at London Bridge, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks in the heart of London on Saturday.
Forensic police investigate around the Borough Market and London Bridge area of London, June 5, 2017.
Pedestrians walk by newly installed barriers on Westminster Bridge in London, June 5, 2017.
