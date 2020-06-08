Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Teachers try to prevent the hug between Wendy Otin, 6, and Oumou Salam Niang, 6, as they meet on the first day of school after the lockdown, at a primary school in Barcelona, Spain.
Mourners pass by the casket of George Floyd during a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. Floyd died on May 25, 2020 while he was in Minneapolis police custody.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and other members of Congress, kneel and observe a moment of silence at the Capitol&#39;s Emancipation Hall, on Capitol Hill in Washington,&nbsp;reading the names of George Floyd and others killed during police interactions.&nbsp;
People enjoy Lupinus flowers in a remote area on the island of Lolland in Denmark.
