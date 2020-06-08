Linkovi
08 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Teachers try to prevent the hug between Wendy Otin, 6, and Oumou Salam Niang, 6, as they meet on the first day of school after the lockdown, at a primary school in Barcelona, Spain.
2
Mourners pass by the casket of George Floyd during a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. Floyd died on May 25, 2020 while he was in Minneapolis police custody.
3
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and other members of Congress, kneel and observe a moment of silence at the Capitol's Emancipation Hall, on Capitol Hill in Washington, reading the names of George Floyd and others killed during police interactions.
4
People enjoy Lupinus flowers in a remote area on the island of Lolland in Denmark.
Fotografije dana
